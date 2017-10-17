|17/10/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Maribor
|0 : 2
|Liverpool FC
|1st Half - 18:59
|Venue: Ljudski vrt.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 12,702.
Referee : Viktor Kassai (HUN).
Assistant referees : Gyorgy Ring (HUN) & Vencel Toth (HUN).
Fourth official : Balazs Buzas (HUN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Maribor & Liverpool eyeing 1st GROUP E victories. Liverpool on run of 7 GROUP matches without win. Maribor have lost just 1 of last 11 at home in UCL. liverpool have conceded 1st in last 7 UCL games. Maribor vs English teams: P8 W1 D2 L5 F7 A18.