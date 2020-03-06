Livescore Match Center
06/03/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Marseille
2 : 1
Amiens
2nd Half
- 88:28
17'
Jordan Amavi
Thomas Monconduit
38'
40'
Dimitri Payet
45'+1
Morgan Sanson
1 - 0
57'
Dimitri Payet
2 - 0
Arturo Calabresi
60'
2 - 1
Sehrou Guirassy (pen)
83'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
19
11
Fouls
16
20
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
4
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
5
5
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
3
20
Throwins
20
8
Medical Treatment
4
2
Yellow Cards
2
