|08/03/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 16
|Marseille
|3 : 1
|Athletic Club
|Finished
|First leg.
Venue: Stade Velodrome.
Turf: Natural ( AirFibr hybrid grass).
Capacity: 67,381.
Referee : Jorge Sousa (POR).
Assistant referees : Ricardo Santos (POR) & Nuno Pereira (POR).
Fourth official : Rui Teixeira (POR).
MATCH SUMMARY : Both sides started campaigns in #UEL qualifiers. Marseille unbeaten at home in Europe this term. Aduriz: #UELs 7 goal top Goalscorer in 2017/18. Athletic won 1-0 at OM in 2015/16 last 32. 2nd leg on 15 March.