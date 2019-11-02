Livescore Match Center
02/11/19
19:30
France:
Ligue 1
Marseille
2 : 1
Lille
Finished
Tiago Djalo
23'
Jonathan Ikone
33'
47'
Morgan Sanson
1 - 0
79'
Gabriel (Own Goal)
2 - 0
83'
Jordan Amavi
2 - 1
Adama Soumaoro
83'
Victor Osimhen
83'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
2
18
Cross Attacks
19
13
Fouls
15
18
Free Kicks
15
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
3
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
29
Throwins
28
4
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019