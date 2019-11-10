Livescore Match Center
10/11/19
23:00
France:
Ligue 1
Marseille
2 : 0
Lyon
2nd Half
- 48:38
10'
Bouna Sarr
18'
Dimitri Payet (pen)
1 - 0
39'
Dimitri Payet
2 - 0
46'
Alvaro Gonzalez
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
5
2
Counter Attacks
2
16
Cross Attacks
16
5
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
2
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
6
Throwins
16
1
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
