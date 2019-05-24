24/05/19
22:05
France:
Ligue 1
Marseille
1 : 0
Montpellier
2nd Half
- 90:00+
11'
Morgan Sanson
56'
Florian Thauvin
1 - 0
87'
Mario Balotelli
89'
Tomas Hubocan
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
13
2
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
24
10
Fouls
9
12
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
3
51%
Ball Possession
49%
1
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
6
3
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
22
Throwins
19
1
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
