22/02/20
18:30
France:
Ligue 1
Marseille
1 : 1
Nantes
2nd Half
- 48:12
0 - 1
Anthony Limbombe
34'
39'
Morgan Sanson
1 - 1
44'
Jordan Amavi
Moses Simon
45'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
9
10
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
