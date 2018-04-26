|26/04/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Semi Finals
|Marseille
|2 : 0
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Finished
|First leg.
Venue: Stade Velodrome.
Turf: Natural ( AirFibr hybrid grass).
Capacity: 67,381.
Referee : William Collum (SCO).
Assistant referees : David McGeachie (SCO) & Francis Connor (SCO).
Fourth official : Douglas Potter (SCO).
MATCH SUMMARY : Marseille 8 #UEL home games unbeaten (W7 D1).
salzburg took 4 points from sides GROUP meetings. Marseille record against Austrian clubs is W2 D2 L2. Salzburg record v Ligue 1 opposition: W3 D1 L2.