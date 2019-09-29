Livescore Match Center
29/09/19
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Marseille
1 : 1
Rennes
2nd Half
- 58:46
0 - 1
M'baye Niang
19'
52'
Duje Caleta-car
1 - 1
59'
Kevin Strootman
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
2
15
Cross Attacks
11
12
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
5
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
17
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019