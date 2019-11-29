Livescore Match Center
29/11/19
22:45
France:
Ligue 1
Marseille
2 : 1
Stade Brestois 29
Finished
Ibrahima Diallo
20'
57'
Bouna Sarr
1 - 0
1 - 1
Irvin Cardona
88'
89'
Nemanja Radonjic
2 - 1
Alexandre Mendy
90'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
0
8
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
29
Cross Attacks
14
11
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
19
0
Offsides
1
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
11
19
Shots off Goal
3
13
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
11
Throwins
20
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
