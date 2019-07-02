02/07/19
22:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Mauritania
0 : 0
Tunisia
Half Time
31'
Ismail Diakite
Dylan Bronn
36'
45'
Ibrahima Coulibaly
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
4
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
6
10
Fouls
9
11
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
2
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
12
12
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
