Livescore Match Center
21/02/20
21:45
France:
Ligue 1
Metz
0 : 2
Lyon
Finished
Maxwel Cornet
35'
45'
Alexandre Oukidja
0 - 1
Maxwel Cornet
45'+5
0 - 2
Moussa Dembele (pen)
45'+8
82'
Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo
0 - 3
Houssem Aouar
90'+4
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
2
18
Cross Attacks
19
8
Fouls
12
13
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
2
8
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
1
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
2
30
Throwins
22
0
Medical Treatment
6
1
Yellow Cards
1
