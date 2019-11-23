Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Metz
0 : 1
Reims
Half Time
0 - 1
Axel Disasi
7'
13'
John Boye
Mathieu Cafaro
42'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
8
7
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
0
3
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
11
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019