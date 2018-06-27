|27/06/18
|17:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Mexico
|0 : 2
|Sweden
|2nd Half - 65:12
|Venue: Central Stadium, (Ekaterinburg Arena), Yekaterinburg.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 33,061. This will be the 10th game between these sides but just a 2nd at a World Cup. Sweden won their only previous meeting in this tournament, 3-0 victory hosts in opening GROUP match in 1958. Mexico are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches against Sweden (W2, D2).
Sweden have won only 4 of their last 13 World Cup games when they have scored 1st (D5, L4).