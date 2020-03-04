Livescore Match Center
04/03/20
22:00
Spain:
Copa Del Rey
Mirandes
0 : 1
Real Sociedad
*
Half Time
First Leg. 1-2 agg. 1-3
31'
Alexander Gonzalez
Nacho Monreal
32'
0 - 1
Mikel Oyarzabal (pen)
41'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
10
8
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
13
3
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
