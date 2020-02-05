Livescore Match Center
05/02/20
22:00
Spain:
Copa Del Rey
Mirandes
0 : 0
Villarreal
1st Half
- 08:59
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement