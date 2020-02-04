Livescore Match Center
04/02/20
20:00
France:
Ligue 1
Monaco
1 : 0
Angers
2nd Half
- 47:56
18'
Stevan Jovetic
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
3
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
14
3
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
