09/08/19
21:45
France:
Ligue 1
Monaco
0 : 3
Lyon
Finished
0 - 1
Moussa Dembele
5'
27'
Cesc Fabregas
0 - 1
30'
Cesc Fabregas
Houssem Aouar
33'
0 - 2
Memphis Depay
36'
54'
Fode Ballo
Leo Dubois
63'
0 - 3
Lucas Tousart
80'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
1
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
15
10
Fouls
17
18
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
3
10
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
1
39%
Ball Possession
61%
1
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
8
1
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
10
Throwins
23
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019