Livescore Match Center
23/08/20
14:00
France:
Ligue 1
Monaco
0 : 1
Reims
1st Half
- 09:36
0 - 1
Boulaye Dia
5'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
1
1
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
72%
Ball Possession
28%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
