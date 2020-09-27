Livescore Match Center
27/09/20
16:00
France:
Ligue 1
Monaco
2 : 0
Strasbourg
Half Time
9'
Wissam Ben Yedder
1 - 0
21'
Aurelien Tchouameni
40'
Fode Ballo
45'+2
Ruben Aguilar
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
5
8
Fouls
5
9
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
4
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
9
3
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
0
