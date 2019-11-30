Livescore Match Center
30/11/19
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Montpellier
2 : 1
Amiens
2nd Half
- 66:19
14'
Damien Le Tallec
1 - 0
Jordan Lefort
26'
Stiven Mendoza
41'
1 - 1
Gael Kakuta
44'
Juan Otero
54'
65'
Gaetan Laborde
2 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
1
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
7
Shots off Goal
2
6
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
17
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
