27/08/19
20:00
France:
Ligue 1
Montpellier
0 : 0
Lyon
1st Half
- 37:19
Joachim Andersen
36'
37'
Andy Delort (Missed Penalty)
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
