Livescore Match Center
29/02/20
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Montpellier
0 : 0
Strasbourg
1st Half
- 04:35
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
0
1
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
0
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
