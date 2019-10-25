Livescore Match Center
25/10/19
21:45
France:
Ligue 1
Nantes
0 : 1
Monaco
1st Half
- 27:04
10'
Fabio
0 - 1
Wissam Ben Yedder
22'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
4
2
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
6
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
