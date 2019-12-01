Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
17:00
France:
Ligue 1
Nantes
2 : 1
Toulouse
Finished
Kouadio Kone
8'
Kouadio Kone
23'
40'
Kader Bamba
43'
Abdoulaye Toure (pen)
1 - 0
Nicolas Isimat-mirin
48'
54'
Ludovic Blas
2 - 0
2 - 1
Aaron Leya Iseka (pen)
90'+6
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
0
10
Corner Kicks
4
5
Counter Attacks
1
25
Cross Attacks
11
17
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
19
2
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
11
2
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
1
4
Goalkeeper Saves
5
10
Shots off Goal
3
7
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
3
16
Throwins
24
4
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
