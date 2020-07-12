Livescore Match Center
12/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Napoli
2 : 2
AC Milan
2nd Half
- 71:39
10'
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
0 - 1
Theo Hernandez
20'
30'
Mario Rui
34'
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
1 - 1
60'
Dries Mertens
2 - 1
2 - 2
73'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
6
4
Shots off Goal
1
8
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
3
7
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
