30/10/19
21:00
Italy:
Serie A
Napoli
1 : 1
Atalanta
2nd Half
- 54:03
16'
Nikola Maksimovic
1 - 0
Rafael Toloi
20'
1 - 1
Remo Freuler
42'
48'
Nikola Maksimovic
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
9
10
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
0
2
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
6
1
Shots off Goal
5
7
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
9
2
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
