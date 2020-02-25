Livescore Match Center
25/02/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
Napoli
0 : 0
Barcelona
1st Half
- 17:20
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
4
1
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
31%
Ball Possession
69%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
