Livescore Match Center
09/11/19
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Napoli
0 : 0
Genoa
2nd Half
- 51:03
Lasse Schoene
15'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
6
11
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
4
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019