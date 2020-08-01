Livescore Match Center
01/08/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Napoli
1 : 1
Lazio
Half Time
9'
Fabian
1 - 0
15'
Kalidou Koulibaly
1 - 1
Ciro Immobile
22'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
5
Cross Attacks
8
7
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
