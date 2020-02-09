Livescore Match Center
09/02/20
16:00
Italy:
Serie A
Napoli
1 : 2
Lecce
2nd Half
- 68:35
0 - 1
Gianluca Lapadula
30'
37'
Kalidou Koulibaly
48'
Arkadiusz Milik
1 - 1
58'
Piotr Zielinski
1 - 2
Gianluca Lapadula
61'
Andrea Rispoli
66'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
9
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
29
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
11
0
Offsides
0
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
10
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
5
2
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
