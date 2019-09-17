Livescore Match Center
17/09/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group E
Napoli
2 : 0
Liverpool
Finished
Andrew Robertson
57'
James Milner
61'
82'
Dries Mertens (pen)
1 - 0
90'
Fernando Llorente
90'+2
Fernando Llorente
2 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
3
7
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
5
19
Cross Attacks
23
4
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
0
4
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
5
5
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
2
25
Throwins
18
6
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
