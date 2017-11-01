|01/11/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Napoli
|1 : 2
|Manchester City
|2nd Half - 59:30
|Venue: Stadio San Paolo.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 60,240.
Referee : Felix Brych (GER).
Assistant referees : Mark Borsch (GER) & Stefan Lupp (GER).
Fourth official : Marco Achmuller (GER).
MATCH SUMMARY : Man. City will qualify if they avoid defeat. Man City beat Napoli 2-1 last time out. Napoli overcame City 2-1 in 2011. Man City record in UEFA games in Italy: W1 D2 L3. Napoli unbeaten in 5 home games vs English sides (W4 D1).