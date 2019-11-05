Livescore Match Center
05/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group E
Napoli
1 : 1
Red Bull Salzburg
Half Time
Jerome Onguene
4'
0 - 1
Erling Braut Haaland (pen)
11'
27'
Piotr Zielinski
Marin Pongracic
37'
44'
Hirving Lozano
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
11
4
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
12
Shots off Goal
6
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
