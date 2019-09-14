Livescore Match Center
14/09/19
19:00
Italy:
Serie A
Napoli
2 : 0
Sampdoria
Finished
7'
Nikola Maksimovic
13'
Dries Mertens
1 - 0
Alex Ferrari
26'
37'
Gianluca Caprari
41'
67'
Dries Mertens
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
1
8
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
2
25
Cross Attacks
12
7
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
10
1
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
6
13
Shots off Goal
7
8
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
14
3
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
2
