25/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Napoli
2 : 0
Sassuolo
Finished
8'
Elseid Hysaj
1 - 0
Domenico Berardi
40'
Filip Djuricic
68'
70'
Dries Mertens
Marlon
74'
90'+4
Allan
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
2
7
Corner Kicks
4
5
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
15
4
Fouls
10
16
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
6
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
6
10
Shots off Goal
3
8
Shots on Goal
1
5
Substitutions
5
15
Throwins
14
3
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
3
