|11/05/18
|21:00
|Europe (UEFA): U17 Championship - Group Stage
|Netherlands (U17)
|1 : 0
|Serbia (U17)
|2nd Half - 45:00
|Venue: Loughborough University Stadium, Loughborough.
Referee : Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson (ISL).
Assistant referees : Vytis Snarskis (LTU) & Georgi Doynov (BUL).
Fourth official : Bryn Markham Jones (WAL).
MATCH SUMMARY : Netherlands have won GROUP with 6 points to reach last 8. Serbia will be eliminated in 4th place. Redan (Netherlands) & Belic (Serbia) suspended. Netherlands face Ireland or Bosnia & Herz. on Monday. Netherlands beat Serbia in 2016 & 2008 GROUP stages.