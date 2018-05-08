|08/05/18
|21:00
|Europe (UEFA): U17 Championship - Group Stage
|Netherlands (U17)
|1 : 0
|Spain (U17)
|Half Time
|Venue: Burton Albion FC Stadium, Burton on Trent.
Referee : Halil Umut Meler (TUR).
Assistant referees : Peter Kobor (HUN) & Yuriy Tikhonyuk (KAZ).
Fourth official : Robert Hennessy (IRL).
MATCH SUMMARY : Netherlands & Spain continue GROUP D after opening wins. Netherlands beat Germany 3-0, Spain overcame Serbia 1-0. Spain beat Dutch 2-0 in 2016 GROUP stage. Spain won 2-1 in extra time in 2008 semifinal.