06/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A Final Stage
Netherlands
0 : 1
England
2nd Half
- 52:18
30'
Matthijs De Ligt
0 - 1
Marcus Rashford (pen)
32'
45'
Denzel Dumfries
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
6
12
Fouls
2
5
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
3
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
12
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
4
2
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019