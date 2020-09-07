Livescore Match Center
07/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A
Netherlands
0 : 1
Italy
2nd Half
- 51:06
Danilo D'ambrosio
23'
0 - 1
Nicolo Barella
45'+1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
8
6
Fouls
10
12
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
2
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
6
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
