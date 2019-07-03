03/07/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Semi Finals
*Netherlands W
1 : 0
Sweden W
Finished After Extra Time
85'
Sherida Spitse
Extra Time
Julia Zigiotti Olme
94'
99'
Jackie Groenen
1 - 0
116'
Danielle Van De Donk
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
5
4
Corner Kicks
12
1
Counter Attacks
1
29
Cross Attacks
24
13
Fouls
24
25
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
0
11
Goal Attempts
9
3
Offsides
1
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
8
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
4
30
Throwins
43
7
Medical Treatment
9
2
Yellow Cards
1
