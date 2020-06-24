Livescore Match Center
24/06/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Newcastle
1 : 1
Aston Villa
Finished
Douglas Luiz
45'
59'
Jamaal Lascelles
68'
Dwight Gayle
1 - 0
74'
Federico Fernandez
1 - 1
Ahmed El Mohamady
83'
Kortney Hause
90'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
9
1
Counter Attacks
1
24
Cross Attacks
36
15
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
1
11
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
7
Shots off Goal
7
3
Shots on Goal
3
4
Substitutions
4
18
Throwins
11
2
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement