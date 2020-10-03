Livescore Match Center
03/10/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Newcastle
1 : 0
Burnley
1st Half
- 18:00
14'
Allan Saint-maximin
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
5
Cross Attacks
3
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
