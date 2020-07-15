Livescore Match Center
15/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Newcastle
0 : 1
Tottenham
Half Time
0 - 1
Heung-min Son
27'
Toby Alderweireld
31'
35'
Federico Fernandez
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
8
4
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
