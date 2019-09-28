Livescore Match Center
28/09/19
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Nice
1 : 1
Lille
1st Half
- 25:23
13'
Kasper Dolberg
1 - 0
Gabriel
15'
1 - 1
Luiz Araujo
24'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
5
2
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
