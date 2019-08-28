Livescore Match Center
28/08/19
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Nice
1 : 2
Marseille
Finished
Dario Benedetto
18'
0 - 1
Dario Benedetto
31'
66'
Wylan Cyprien (pen)
1 - 1
1 - 2
Dimitri Payet (pen)
73'
90'
Pierre Lees-melou
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
18
Cross Attacks
17
7
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
27
Throwins
21
5
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
