Livescore Match Center
21/02/20
20:00
France:
Ligue 1
Nice
2 : 1
Stade Brestois 29
Half Time
6'
Danilo
19'
Christophe Herelle
23'
Adam Ounas
1 - 0
33'
Kasper Dolberg
2 - 0
2 - 1
Samuel Grandsir
45'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
3
9
Cross Attacks
16
4
Fouls
0
2
Free Kicks
4
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
2
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement