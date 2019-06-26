26/06/19
17:30
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Nigeria
1 : 0
Guinea
Finished
Simon Falette
27'
62'
Ahmed Musa
Ernest Seka
65'
73'
Kenneth Omeruo
1 - 0
90'
Oghenekaro Etebo
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
10
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
14
13
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
5
6
Shots off Goal
4
6
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
20
Throwins
27
4
Medical Treatment
12
2
Yellow Cards
2
