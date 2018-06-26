|26/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Nigeria
|1 : 1
|Argentina
|2nd Half - 65:46
|Venue: Krestovsky Stadium (Saint Petersburg Stadium), Saint Petersburg.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 66,482. In each of the last 4 World Cups Nigeria have qualified for (2002, 2010, 2014, 2018) they have been drawn in the same GROUP Argentina. They were also in the same GROUP in 1994.Nigeria have lost all 4 of their previous World Cup games against Argentina, with all of those defeats by single-goal margins (1-0 in 2002 and 2010, 2-1 in 1994, 3-2 in 2014).