06/07/19
19:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - 1/8 Finals
Nigeria
1 : 0
Cameroon
1st Half
- 28:48
19'
Odion Ighalo
1 - 0
Pierre Kunde
28'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
7
5
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
3
2
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019